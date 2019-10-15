Plays of the Week, 10/14/19

Another week of high school sports has come and gone.

Later this week, local teams in a few different sports will find out their seedings for the upcoming sectional playoffs.

Right now though, a select number of teams will find out their placement in a different ranking system.

It’s time for the latest NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number five: Horseheads’ Sophia Tarntino all alone.

But, Jayme Mireider with a two-hand stop on the point blank shot.

Next to no time to react.

But, the J.C. netminder does it perfectly.

Mireider able to keep that one from getting to the back of the goal.

Number four: Susquehanna Valley’s Logan Haskell scoops up the low snap, rolls right, heaves it down field, and connects with Matt Fiorentino who makes a tremendous catch.

Fiorentino adjusts with the ball in mid-air.

Great throw by Haskell to put it where only his receiver could get it.

Sabers stay perfect as S.V. goes on to win this game.

Number three: Emma Bough surrounded by 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 defenders, and she still dribbles her way through all of them to score.

Great individual effort.

Calm and cool weaving through them all.

Gets the goalie to bite and come out.

Then finishes the play.

That helped Chenango Forks clinch the STAC East with a win.

Number two: it’s the Sara Marinaro show.

The Chenango Valley senior with a first half hat trick last Thursday.

While that’s impressive, that’s not why this ended up as the number two play this week.

Sprinkled into the flurry of goals, Marinaro netted her 77th career varsity goal, setting a new school record.

As it stands now, Sara is sitting on 80 career goals.

Outstanding scorer.

And this week’s number one play, Union-Endicott boys soccer in overtime.

Kevin Luong on the cross.

Noah Lavelle and Luke Taylor there.

Ball ends up in the back of the net.

Still hard to tell who exactly gets the goal.

It was awarded to Lavelle that night.

Close call.

Either way, that gave the Tigers a 1-0 upset win over #16 Trumansburg Wednesday, and it gives U-E the top spot in the latest edition of plays of the week.