Plays of the Week, 1/20/20

We’ve cruised right on by the midway point of January late last week and we are already on to the third installment of NewsChannel 34’s Plays of the Week in 2020.

While it’s still very early, there’s a few plays this week that could end up finding their way into our yearly recap come December.

So, without further ado, here’s the latest NewsChannel 34 Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Union-Endicott’s Dezia Becker driving.

The right hand shot goes off the backboard and in just before the end of the quarter.

With three defenders closing in, Becker floats it up and over for two of her 14 points in this one.

Number four.

Margaret Dougher of Norwich putting the spin move on a defender and finishes off the glass.

Dougher, dribbles left, turns on the spin cycle back right, and a nice touch to pick up the basket.

On to number three, and get ready to see a lot from this game.

Jarrid Kirkland muscling the ball up and into the basket.

Take another look.

Kirkland rotates his body while in mid-air, makes contact with a defender and as he’s coming back down, gets off a shot.

Number two this week.

A passing carousel by Vestal leads to Tafari Carty.

Through the paint he comes and what a finish.

Carty with a windmill basket, and look at the spin he gets on that ball. Crazy.

Even Colbie Young was impressed by it.

And speaking of Young, he once again finds himself in the top spot, this time courtesy of a trifecta of unreal dunks.

First one, Young takes off from just inside the free throw line and a monstrous two-hand jam.

Then, Binghamton-Vestal again and Young with the tomahawk.

Rearing back and throwing it down.

Same game and this time Kirkland on the alley-oop for Young and he makes that look easy.

Incredible hops from the senior.

He keeps this up and he’s going to have a permanent spot atop our plays of the week.