Plays of the Week, 1/14/20

Another week wrapped up, already half way through January.

So, that means it’s time for our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number five.

Vestal’s Andrew Carr driving and a slick no-look pass to Sean Lewis who finishes for two.

Check it out again; after the shot fake.

That’s sweet. Solid way to start out this week’s top plays.

Number four.

Johnson City on the wrong end of the last play.

But, Xavier Hill changes that narrative here as he gets the basket off the Euro step.

Love the celebration after too by Hill.

Awesome move by one of the most talented players in the area.

Hill gets this week’s number four play.

On to number three now.

Another insanely talented young man.

Colbie Young with a sick crossover, muscles his way to the basket for two and draws the foul.

Impressive play all the way around, and more to come from Young in just a moment.

Number two.

Kaety L’Amoreaux with an awesome drive to the basket.

Hard to tell there as I was trying to work around a ref so let’s slow it down.

Got past two defenders before she rolled the ball high off the glass for the bucket.

L’Amoreaux is only a freshman for Maine-Endwell so I expect her to be featured here quite a bit in the future.

And number one.

More from Colbie Young and he’s throwing down with Cequan Johnson is lobbing up.

The alley-oop from the Binghamton senior duo.

Tremendous athleticism by Young, perfectly precise pass by Johnson.

You don’t see that around here very often, so an easy choice for play of the week.