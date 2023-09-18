BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies hosted a pep rally on Monday ahead of their playoff opener which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Fans in attendance were treated to live music, food and appearances from the team, coaches, mascots and local elected officials.

Rally towels were given to those in attendance as well.

This is the first playoff appearance for the franchise since 2017.

General manager JB Bayne explained what playoff baseball means to the Binghamton community.

“I think if you just look back here,” Bayne said gesturing to those in attendance. “You can see the support that we’re getting, I think it’s important. We don’t always get to go to the playoffs but when we do, man, we gotta make a big deal about it.”