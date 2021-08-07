Photo Gallery: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, United Rentals 176

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Truck series racing returns to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000 as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176 revs up on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of fans will be watching the race from the grandstands and the campgrounds across the Watkins Glen International campus where campers have been set up since Wednesday.

Check out some of the scenes from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176.

We’ll have more pictures and news from the track throughout NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International.