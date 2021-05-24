Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC – And a really terrific story to wrap up the show tonight.

Yesterday was the final round of the PGA Championship and history was made by one of the all-time greats.

Phil Mickelson found himself right at the front of the pack heading into the final round, and shots like this helped keep him there.

On the 5th hole, Mickelson holes out from the sand left of the green for a birdie.

Lefty had a monstrous following the whole day, similar to what Tiger Woods saw at the Masters in 2019, and this had a very similar feel to it.

Mickleson able to hit the green in regulation on 18 with a 2-stroke lead, and set himself up with an easy 2-putt to seal the deal.

Mickelson able to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy for the 2nd time as he wins the PGA Championship at 6-under.

He becomes the oldest golfer in history to win a major championship at 50 years of age.

Being 50 does qualify him to be able to play on the PGA Tour Champions and at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Although, if he keeps playing like this, it may be awhile before he steps away from the main tour.