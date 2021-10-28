Petition submitted to reverse Maine-Endwell football forfeiture

ENDWELL, NY – As the fallout from the Maine-Endwell football forfeiture continues, there is optimism that the ruling handed down by Section IV can be overturned.

A hearing was held Thursday for a petition filed on behalf of the ineligible player and his family by attorney Ronald Benjamin against the NYSPHSAA, Section IV Athletics, and the Maine-Endwell Central School District.

Speaking with Benjamin, he said that he was hopeful that there would be a decision reversing the section’s ruling sometime later Thursday.

He also added that if no decision comes Thursday from the section committee, there is a 10 AM conference call with the Broome County Supreme Court.

Benjamin went into detail about new information that surfaced during the hearing, saying that there allegedly was a technical issue with a transfer document and that it had not been signed off on properly.

One of the larger arguments Benjamin made for a reversal is that he believes the M-E school district was not given proper notice that there was an alleged transfer issue, and therefore could not take the appropriate measures to correct them.

Benjamin went on to say that the district, and superintendent Jason Van Fossen, made the correct residency decision, and that Benjamin felt there was no real question about the player and his family’s residency or the district’s decision.

When asked about his hopes of the ruling being overturned, Van Fossen said: “You always have optimism, especially when you did everything correctly.”

Van Fossen confirmed to me Thursday that this issue only pertains to the Spartans first 6 games of the season, and that it does not effect their ability to finish their regular season and compete in the Section IV tournament and, should they win, the New York state playoffs.