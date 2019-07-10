Peter Alonso captures 2019 Home Run Derby title

New York’s favorite Polar Bear had his power on display for the world to see last night.

Former Binghamton Rumble Pony and current New York Met Pete Alonso captured the home run derby title.

Vladmir Guerrero Jr. came out hot setting first and second round records with 29 and 40 blasts respectively.

Alonso en route to the championship beat Carlos Santana 14 to 13 and the bested Ronald Acuna in the second by reaching 20 homers.

Coming into the final round Guerrero had hit 35 more homers over the first 2 rounds than Alonso but that did not faze him.

After Guerrero Jr put up 22 long balls in his final round Alonso was able to reach 23 with around 18 seconds to spare to grab the win.

He is the second rookie to win the home run derby after Yankees slugger Aaron Judge did it back in 2017.

The one million dollar cash prize nearly doubles Alonso’s salary this year of $555,000.

The Polar Bear came into the event second in the MLB with 30 home runs, home run leader Christian Yelich had to pull out of the competition due to a back injury.