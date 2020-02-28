Pete Alonso trying to build off fantastic rookie year

Pete Alonso is a name that people here in Binghamton will fondly remember.

Alonso spent parts of two seasons with the Rumble Ponies, mashing 17 home runs and tallying 57 RBI’s in 76 games in Binghamton.

Now, he’s with the big club in Queens, and after being named the National League Rookie of the Year last season, Alonso showed that the hard work he put in grinding through the minor leagues paid off.

“I just wanted to put up the best results I possibly could, and basically, force someone’s hand. For me, it’s like, in order to get where I’m going, I know I needed to stand out. I know I needed to really take a grasp and push forward because if I blended in or if I was good but not great, I knew I wouldn’t be able to get to where I wanted to go,” Alonso said.

Alonso has high goals for his team this season, also telling Jacob Wilkins of the Rumble Ponies he wants to win the World Series.

Still a whole lot of baseball to be played before we find out if the Mets can attain that lofty goal.