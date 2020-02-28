Pete Alonso reunites with Luis Rojas in New York

Spring Training is underway all across Major League Baseball.

Down in Florida, the New York Mets are preparing for the upcoming season.

Reigning National League Rookie of the Year and former Binghamton Rumble Pony Pete Alonso is looking to build off a fantastic first year in the big leagues.

This time around, he’ll have yet another familiar face in the clubhouse.

New Mets manager and former Ponies skipper Luis Rojas joins the team and creates a reunion for the duo.

During a talk with Jacob Wilkins of the Rumble Ponies, Alonso gave his take about being back with his old coach at the game’s highest level.

“Oh, it’s great. I mean, for me, it’s really cool to see him kind of rise through, rise through the system and become a big league manager. I mean, I had him in 17 and 18, and having him was awesome. So, I’m just so excited for him and his family, and the opportunity he has because, for me, I love playing for him. I’m happy we get another opportunity to play for him in the big leagues,” Alonso says.

Alonso and Rojas continue to gear up for the start of the regular season on March 26 at home against the defending champs, the Washington Nationals.