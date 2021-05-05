Perfect timing helped B.U. lacrosse player save others in April 27th fire

BINGHAMTON, NY – Just over a week ago, a fire displaced 15 Binghamton University students, 14 of whom are members of the Bearcats men’s lacrosse team.

While they all may have lost their personal belongings, because of the actions of one of their own, luckily, that’s all they lost.

“Once I walked into the house, I saw smoke coming from the living room area. I approached that to see what was going on. I went into the living room, and I saw the sofa was in flames,” says Junior Defender Drew Furlong.

When Drew Furlong crutched a couple houses down and through the front door at 74 Front Street on April 27th, it was supposed to be to work on a group presentation for later that day.

Instead, the junior was confronted by thick smoke and flames after an electric baseboard heater caused a couch to catch fire, which then tore through the multi-unit house.

“The whole living room was really hard to see and breathe. I just picked up my crutches and ran across the living room at that point. The, I kept screaming to try and get someone to wake up,” he said.

Among those who was eventually woken up was Thomas Greenblatt.

“I open up the door, and I’m hearing people yelling ‘fire, fire, fire.’ I’m like, oh god. I look to my left, right where the staircase is, and there’s just thick, black smoke running up the staircase. You can’t even really see anything,” Greenblatt says.

Within minutes, Furlong, with help from others, was able to make sure everyone made it out safely and unharmed.

The players were put up in a hotel and found temporary housing for the remainder of the semester.

However, most of them lost all of their belongings, including clothing, computers, and all their lacrosse equipment.

Greenblatt says he made it out with his phone and laptop, before claiming his wallet and car keys later on.

But, with Furlong being there at the absolute opportune moment, all 15 tenants have their lives.

“I was just the one guy who got there at the right time. I think 30 seconds later, 30 seconds earlier, anything could have happened at that point. I can’t really put it to anything else that it was just fate,” said Furlong.

BU Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Kevin McKeown says his team, as well as members of the community, have chipped in to help take care of the guys displaced.

McKeown also says it’s no surprise that Furlong was right in the thick of the rescue efforts.

“That’s who he is, and he stepped up in a really big way there. A lot of us are really lucky. A lot of the guys were really lucky that the timing was right,” he said.

Even with everyone getting out safe, it’s hard not to think about the what if if the timing hadn’t been right.

But, Furlong isn’t going to concern himself with that.

“People were making it out just at the last minute. Those on the 3rd and 4th floor, as they’re coming out, they’re running through smoke. It was just an incredible situation. So, I’ve thought about it. Yeah. But, everyone’s here. So, that’s the best thing,” he added.