Patriots run past Golden Bears 95-65

BINGHAMTON – Now let’s head on over to Binghamton High School where the Patriots were taking on the Vestal Golden Bears.

This game was a prime example of athleticism.

Jarrid Kirkland saves the ball from going past midcourt, and then look at that incredible take to the basket.

A circus shot that goes.

Now this was just textbook basketball.

Great passing by Vestal, and Sean Lewis touches it in off the glass.

Then, Lewis again. He cruises on in for the lay up.

But, here’s some impressive stuff.

No-look pass from Andrew Carr.

Mid-air pass to the corner from Lewis, and then a windmill-style basket by Tafari Carty.

Down Binghamton’s way, Colbie Young to Cequan Johnson and he’s cash from the corner there.

The duo hooked up again here.

This time, Young takes to the sky finishes with a tomahawk dunk.

And of course, he wasn’t done there.

Young over to Kirkland, and Kirkland back up to Young for a thunderous two-hand slam.

This team is fun to watch.

The Patriots roll in this one, taking it by a final of 95-65.