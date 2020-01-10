Patriots prevail over Blue Raiders 75-66

BINGHAMTON – Last stop was Binghamton High School for the Patriots and the Horseheads Blue Raiders.

Second half, and welcome to lob city.

Cequan Johnson up to Colbie Young. Kid’s got ups.

Crowd loving what they saw, and both Johnson and Young pretty happy with it too.

Plenty more to come from Colbie.

Horseheads doing their best to keep pace with the high-flying Patriots.

Amauri Truax threads the needle to Carter McCreary.

Bucket’s good with the left hand.

Then, Truax pulls up from deep and takes it himself.

He drains the three there.

But, back to Young.

Check out the crossover by the senior, gets to the rim, the basket, and one.

This time, Young gets bumped and somehow muscles the ball in.

Young could’ve had his own top plays tonight.

But, Binghamton getting contributions elsewhere too.

Xymier Thomas called bank there for three.

Jarrid Kirkland sinks a three on the same wing here.

Binghamton takes it, 75-66.