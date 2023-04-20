BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Lacrosse team beat the Maine-Endwell Spartans 9-7 on Thursday night.
After trailing early in the second half 7-6, the Patriots turned things around to earn the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Lacrosse team beat the Maine-Endwell Spartans 9-7 on Thursday night.
After trailing early in the second half 7-6, the Patriots turned things around to earn the win.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now