Patriots blank Golden Bears 21-0

BINGHAMTON – Now over to Alumni Stadium where the Binghamton Patriots welcomed in the Vestal Golden Bears.

Both fell in their games week one and looking to bounce back.

Binghamton up seven in the third quarter and Khalif Campbell strips the ball and Binghamton comes up with it.

This game was full of defense and Vestal brought theirs as well, Binghamton looking to capitalize but quarterback Cequan Johnson can’t handle the snap and Vestal is there to pounce.

Binghamton goes up 14 to nothing and with four minutes in the fourth Vestal trying to mount a comeback but Jamar Diamanche has other plans.

He gets to the quarterback on fourth down forcing the turnover.

Patriots looking to ice the game and it’s Johnson to Colbie Young who goes up and gets it.

He finishes the catch off with a 30 yard run for six.

The Patriots were too much for the Golden Bears in this one, Binghamton’s your winner 21 to zero.