Owego’s Kaci Donovan is living out her basketball dream

OWEGO, NY – Everyone has some sort of dream in life.

For an Owego basketball standout, she’s living hers at just seventeen years old.

“You just kind of sit there and watch in admiration. It’s just like it’s great that she put in the work. She’s done that things that you’ve asked of them, and ask of every athlete to do, and she went out there and just kind of delivered on it,” says Head Coach Luke McEvoy.

Owego’s Kaci Donovan has accomplished a lot since her basketball career began over a decade ago in the Tioga County Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

Donovan is in the middle of her senior year and final season with the Indians, and she has more than left her mark on the program.

Back in November, Kaci signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Penn State University.

Then, earlier this month, she was named a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee, one of just 27 players in the state and 900 across the entire country.

And most recently, Donovan became the school’s all-time scoring leader, netting her 1,727th point in a win over Binghamton on January 24.

For Kaci, all these accomplishments are even more than she could’ve possibly imagined.

“It’s been the biggest dream ever of mine, since I was five-years old to go to a school like that and play at such a high level. I mean, I’ve always put the work in, and I’ve been blessed to have the ability to do all this. It’s just a huge blessing being able to say I’ve done these things. Sometimes I have to just stand back and pinch myself,” Donovan said.

While getting pinched might wake you from a dream, Kaci has worked extremely hard to reach this one.

She’s put in countless hours in the weight room or on the court with no one else around to get where she is today.

Well…maybe one person was there with her.

“After practice, I shoot after, usually it only might take twenty minutes. But, my dad will come to the door and I’ll let him in the school because all the doors are locked. He’ll rebound for me and I’ll shoot. I have to make ten shots from each spot, and it’s ten spots. So, I have to make all those shots before I leave the gym.”

Her father Bill has been a huge part of her basketball career, and Kaci is eternally grateful for all he’s done to prepare her for this next stage.

“He definitely pushes me. He’s always there. Every time I need a rebounder, he’s like alright let’s get to the gym. It’s just super great to have him. especially, I probably would not be where I am without him,” she says.

Another man who has worked with Kaci for many years and knows her drive is Owego coach Luke McEvoy.

“Her work ethic, her drive to reach and attain the goals that she set for herself from a young age. I got to watch her when she was in 7th and 8th grade as the J.V. coach and kind of work with her there. And to take over at varsity, and to have her the past four years, to see it day in and day out, all year long, she’s put herself in a position to reach those goals that she’s set for herself,” he said.

Kaci is a perfect example that if you have a dream and work hard towards it, you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.

Kaci still has quite a bit of basketball left with her hometown team, Owego, and she’ll look to cap off her career with the only thing that’s missing from her resume; a section championship.