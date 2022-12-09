BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego boys basketball team came out victorious in a close contest with the Binghamton Patriots 63-60.
It was a tight game throughout with Owego just getting the edge in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego boys basketball team came out victorious in a close contest with the Binghamton Patriots 63-60.
It was a tight game throughout with Owego just getting the edge in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>