JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Boys Soccer team won another Section 4 championship with a 7-3 win over Maine-Endwell in the Class A title game.

The River Hawks led 4-0 at the half and matched the Spartans comeback effort in the second half.

Owego advances to the state tournament where they will face the winner of Section 1 in the subregional round.

Watch the highlights above!