OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Boys Lacrosse team took care of business in their season opener, defeating Dryden 8-7.
Sawyer Prentiss was huge for Owego, scoring 3 goals in the second quarter of the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Boys Lacrosse team took care of business in their season opener, defeating Dryden 8-7.
Sawyer Prentiss was huge for Owego, scoring 3 goals in the second quarter of the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>