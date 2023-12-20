OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Girls Basketball team earned a win at home on Wednesday night against the Seton Catholic Saints 51-44.
The River Hawks jumped out to an early lead to advance to 5-2 on the year.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Girls Basketball team earned a win at home on Wednesday night against the Seton Catholic Saints 51-44.
The River Hawks jumped out to an early lead to advance to 5-2 on the year.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now