Owego upsets Vestal in boy’s soccer with 2-1 win

VESTAL, NY – Over at Dick Hoover Stadium, the Vestal Golden Bears hosting the Owego Indians.

Very early on in this one, Owego’s Yuri Brich gets taken down inside the box.

Brich heading to the dot for a penalty kick.

The slow approach, and build up to a powerful kick.

He was not going to miss soft.

Brich puts Owego up 1-0 not even 5 minutes in.

It was tough sledding for Vestal for awhile.

They did have some close calls though.

Here, Indians keeper Benjamin Rollison nearly coughs up the ball.

But, recollects while surrounded by Golden Bears.

Later, Tad Sullivan sends it in front to Anton Angeline.

But, the junior puts it through the uprights instead.

Deep in the 2nd half now, and Vestal finally converts. Off the left foot of Tyler Sholett.

With just under 7 to go, Golden Bears knot things at 1 and are feeling good.

But, about a minute and a half to go.

Yuri Brich at it again. Dancing with the ball, puts it right between the defenders legs, and then pounds it off the keeper and in.

Owego back in front and they would stay there as the Indians shock the Golden Bears by a final of 2-1.