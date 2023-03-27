ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Girls Lacrosse team won big on the road on Monday night, defeating Maine-Endwell 14-1.
Owego got out to an early lead and never looked back in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
