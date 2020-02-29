Owego tops Chenango Forks 51-38

OWEGO, NY – Final stop was a return to OFA, and the match up is familiar.

The three-seed Owego meeting the six-seed Chenango Forks.

Check this out. End of the first half. Absolute chaos. Forks finally gets the ball. Up ahead to Garrett Kraack…at the buzzer, got it!

That gave Forks a one point lead heading into the locker room.

Second half, ball is hurled down to Matt Paske in the paint, and an easy catch and score for the senior.

Another outstanding pass her by Trevor Warpus to Kraack.

He gets the basket and one.

Kraack led Forks with 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Indians went back to work.

Michael Waslyn misses that one.

But, Cam Doane crashes the board and goes back up for the bucket.

Brendan Evans showing off his quickness here as he turns the corner and beats his man to the basket for two.

Ball is worked out to Evan Hamed and yeah, you should probably guard him.

Hamed buries the three.

He had 11 points, Evans added 12, while Waslyn led the charge with 13.

Owego takes it, 51-38.

The Indians advance to the semifinal round.

Owego will face Norwich at NHS next Tuesday at 6:00 pm.