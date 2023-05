OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Baseball team earned a playoff victory over Susquehanna Valley in the Class B quarterfinals, beating the Sabers 13-1.

A close game early, Owego got the bats going in the later innings to win big.

Owego moves on to face the winner of Lansing vs Waverly in the semifinals.

Watch the highlights above!