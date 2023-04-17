BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego baseball team picked up a win in a big game against Chenango Forks 11-4.
After trailing 2-0, Owego scored 6 runs in the top of the third to take control of the game.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
