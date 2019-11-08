Owego, Maine-Endwell advance to Class B section volleyball championship

OWEGO, N.Y. – After the host Indians took both games against Oneonta in the opening match, that was followed by Maine-Endwell and Norwich.

M-E coming out strong in the first game.

Sarah Kumpon with the strong kill there.

Spartans out to an early lead.

But, Norwich not backing down.

Chloe Winton with the service ace.

The Purple Tornado would storm back to take the first game.

Second game, and Norwich looking to keep rolling.

Big time block by Lauren Squires at the net.

However, Sparty came to play.

M-E gets a service ace from Catherine Crunden, helping the Spartans take game two to earn the split.

Tornado stay on the floor to face the Indians next.

And this was all Owego.

First serve of game one, Mackenzie Struble with the ace to get things under way.

Then, Struble still serving, and this time, Emma Howe comes up with a kill of her own.

Struble and the Indians would take both games from Norwich and move to 4-0 in pool play, clinching their spot in the section championship game.

That would send M-E back out to the floor against Oneonta next.

Yellowjackets with a good start.

Tanya Pledger able to keep that ball in bounds for the kill.

Then, Elizabeth Serafini comes up with another kill for Oneonta.

Talk about accuracy here.

Helena Layton drops in a perfect serve at the line for the ace.

M-E would take both from Onenota.

In the end, Owego went a perfect 6-0 to advance to the Class B section championship.

They’ll take on Maine-Endwell, who beat Norwich in a tiebreaker set.

The Purple Tornado came in third, and Oneonta finishes fourth.