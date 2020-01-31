Owego Indians take down U-E Tigers 75-41

OWEGO, NY – The Owego Indians hosting the Union-Endicott Tigers.

First quarter, the hand off to Kaci Donovan.

Creates some space, and drills that from down town.

Then, Lauren Gilbert driving in and gets it to go. Nice take.

Tigers offense getting going early.

Three ball won’t go, but Ashley Scott gets the rebound and the put back off the glass as she fades away.

LJ Shabazz turns the corner down the lane and gets a kind roll of the left side of the rim.

A great night for this girl.

Dezia Becker driving in and touches it off the backboard for two.

Then, how about a pull up three pointer? Got it!

Now, out the wing and she sinks another three.

Becker led the Tigers with 16 points.

However, the Indians offense had too many weapons.

Evee Coleman gets it back and puts it in. She scored 20 in this one.

And of course, another huge outing for Kaci Donovan.

She dropped a game-high 38 as Owego gets the win, 75-41.