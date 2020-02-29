Owego Indians run past Chenango Forks Blue Devils 72-44

OWEGO, NY – Girl’s quarters, the two-seed Owego taking on the seven-seed Chenango Forks.

First possession for Forks.

Bree Fargnoli on the far wing buries a three.

And I hope you enjoyed it because that was the only Blue Devils basket in the first quarter!

Evee Coleman too strong off the glass.

But, Kaci Donovan is right there to clean up.

Then, moved ahead by Coleman to Maddie Bennett who lobs it down to Katie Shoen.

She goes off the glass for two.

Here, Coleman making this look way too easy.

She goes coast-to-coast for the bucket.

And of course, Kaci Donovan put in work as well.

She drills the mid-range jumper there.

Donovan finished with a game-high 25 points while Coleman had 17.

Owego wins 72-44.

The Indians advance to the Class B semifinals.

They will take on either Newark Valley or Waverly next Wednesday at 6:00 pm in Owego.