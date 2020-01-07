Owego Indians down Vestal Golden Bears 47-35

VESTAL, NY – Now on to Vestal High School where the Golden Bears welcomed in the Owego Indians.

Second quarter here, Owego’s Brendan Evans looking for space to work.

Gets by his defender and then a nice lay in to finish the play off.

Staying down that way, Mike Waslyn kicks it out to Joey Higgins.

Higgins dribbles in, gets a kind bounce off the rim, and has it drop in.

Danny Harding with it for Vestal.

He drives the lane, and knocks down the runner from just inside the free throw line.

Then, a quick up for the Golden Bears.

Sean Lewis hitting the little fade away jumper in the defenders face.

But, the Indians stayed hot to end the half.

Evans curls around and a beautiful pass down in the paint to Waslyn and the big man gets the bucket.

Evans feeds Waslyn again, and this time he shows off his moves.

Nice up-and-under for the basket.

Owego carried a 25-18 lead into the locker room.

The Indians would go on to pick up the road win by a final of 47-35.