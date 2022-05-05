More from CV now, this time the girls. Warriors on the road to take on Owego to finish the night.

1st half, and what a start for Owego. Ashlyn Middendorf off the opening draw and she was on a mission. Indians go up 1-0 just 11 seconds into the game.

But, Warriors answer. Sophia Sullivan in front and fires it home to the tie things up at 1.

A few minutes later, free position for Sullivan. One spin move, battles 3 defenders, another spin, drops the hammer, and bounces it into the back of the cage. 2-1 CV.

Free position down the other way. Autumn Hankey with little resistance finds twine. Knotted up at 2.

3-2 Owego here when Stella Doty goes high and scores. Bit of a changeup shot there. 4-2 Indians.

Then, for good measure, Middendorf finds Alexis Herceg right in front and the senior sends it home on Senior Day.

Every goal mattered as this one needed overtime.

And in OT, Owego comes out on top, 9-8.