Owego gets by Waverly 7-3

WAVERLY, N.Y. – Out to Waverly to start where the Wolverines welcomed in the Owego Indians.

Early second half, and this game was a defensive football fans dream.

That pass is picked off by Waverly’s David Hallett.

He got it down deep in Owego territory on the return, and that would set up this.

While the Indians were able to keep Waverly out of the end zone, they couldn’t keep them off the board.

That kick is good and it’s a 7-3 Owego lead.

Final drive for Waverly, and some trickery here.

Joe Tomasso to Ethan Stotler, and Stotler chucks it down field to Jalen McCarty.

Big time play to get the Wolverine offense going.

But, with the clock ticking down, Waverly trying to push the ball further down field, and it’s tipped, juggled, and intercepted by Ben Miller.

Indians take over and get the win by a final of 7-3.