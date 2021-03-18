Owego Free Academy graduate shares Atlantic 10 Championship with St. Bonaventure

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – As most of you know, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is now underway, with the bulk of the games getting going Friday and Saturday.

However, what you may not have known is that a former area high school basketball player is getting the chance to live out the tournament experience from the sidelines.

Dylan Evans, an Owego Free Academy graduate and former member of the Indians boy’s basketball squad, is the student manager for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, which just won the Atlantic 10 conference championship.

Now, Evans is in Indianapolis with the team as they prepare for their Round of 64 game against LSU this weekend.

Evans says that experience of being a part of a championship team was surreal and will be a lifelong memory.

“Probably one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had in my life. Just to be on the bench, and then, as soon as that final horn went off, just to run out on the court and celebrate with everyone. Then, after stuff died down, getting handed our championship rings, looking up in the stands and seeing my parents up there. Giving them a nice thumbs up. It was just amazing,” he says.

Evans says inside the bubble, there are many protocols in place to prevent any spread of the virus.

However, they have different activities set up inside a meeting room in the connected convention center they can take part in including bowling, video games, and they’re also allowed to walk around the center.

As the son of a basketball coach, the sport has always been a part of his life, and this current experience has allowed Evans to be among some of the game’s greats that he has been looking up to for years.

“Just seeing people is pretty amazing. I saw Patrick Ewing the other day. I’ve seen coaches like Mark Few from Gonzaga, Scott Drew from Baylor. I saw Roy Williams earlier today from North Carolina. So, just seeing all these people I’ve admired and watched on TV my whole life is pretty amazing,” said Evans.

On your TV, you’ll be able to watch Evans and St. Bonaventure take on LSU this Saturday at 1:45 PM inside Assembly Hall, home of the Indiana Hoosiers.

To be honest, I did pick the Bonnies to upset the Tigers in my bracket.