Owego defeats Johnson City 6-1

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – The Johnson City Wildcats welcoming in the Owego Indians.

First half, Carmen Jorgenson finds Jade Fenton flying down field all alone.

Fenton closing in, and fires one that glides right under the crossbar.

Indians out to a 1-0 lead.

But, J.C. responds.

Miyah Welsh Clarke sends Cami McCaffrey towards goal.

McCaffrey bops it past the keeper, and she pounds it into the open net.

Wildcats tie it up at one.

Later, off an Owego throw in, Jorgenson collects the ball and creates some space to her right.

Then, she launches one right over the keeper and in.

A long boot that puts the Indians back in the lead.

Just moments later, Erin McDonald has a shot.

A great stop by Jayme Mireider, but McDonald finds Jorgenson in front and she finds twine for the second time in the half. 3-1 Owego.

Also scoring twice in the opening frame was Fenton, scoring here with eight to go in the first half.

She’d finish with four.

Owego gets past J.C. for the second time this season, taking this one 6-1.