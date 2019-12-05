Owego defeats Chenango Forks 70-40

OWEGO, NY – Heading down 17 West a bit to Owego Free Academy for some girl’s basketball.

The Indians hosting Chenango Forks.

That’s Bree Fargnoli on the drive.

Flings it up with the right hand and gets it to go.

More from Fargnoli here.

Gets the pass from Kaitlynn Eaton on the wing and sinks the three.

Now, to say this was a big night for Kaci Donovan would be an understatement.

By the time I got there, she was already closing in on 30 points.

Here, she gets her own rebound and the put back.

Then, Kaci pulling up and hitting the mid-range jumper.

One of the few baskets that Donovan wasn’t responsible for.

Lauren Gilbert with the rebound and then the basket.

She finished with 12 points.

And yup, now back to Kaci.

Nice lob pass to her, and the future Penn State product just coasts on in for the lefty lay up.Behind a career-high 44 points from Kaci Donovan, Owego gets a win in this one by a final of 70-40.

