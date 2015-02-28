Orange Nation

As the Syracuse basketball team arrives in North Carolina THE ORANGE SHOULD FEEL RIGHT AT HOME.

THEY’LL BE MET BY 30-DEGREE TEMPERATURES AS WELL AS A COUPLE INCHES OF FRESH SNOW, BUT COME 7 O’CLOCK TOMORROW NIGHT THE SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY GOES OUT THE WINDOW AS SOON AS THE PLAYERS STEP FOOT ON THIS COURT.

Senior forward Rakeem Christmas says: “It’s very crazy. the court is so small and you feel like the students are right on top of you so you just gotta go in there, keep your head and your mindset and you’ll be fine.”

Assistant coach Gerry McNamara says: “We know we have our hands full and it’s a tough environment. I’m excited to go down there. I like playing teams a second time because sometimes how the first game plays out. I was excited playing Pittsburgh a second time. I’m excited playing Duke the second time. I think the guys are gonna be, and down the stretch, here we have a great opportunity to show what we’re about and there’s no better way to show what you’re about than to go on the road at a place like Cameron and try to get a win.”

Just how difficult is it to actually get that win at a place like Cameron? If you go back two decades to the mid 90’s, the Blue Devils are 228-16 at home against unranked opponents. That’s a winning percentage of better than 93%, so a tough task to say the least.



