Oosthuizen still in command of first place after day two action of The Open Championship

Here’s a check on how day 2 of The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s went on Friday.

Louis Oosthuizen was the leader after day 1, and continues to sit in that spot after round 2.

The South Africa native shot a 5-under, 65 to move to 11-under for the tournament, and holds a 2-stroke lead.

Collin Morikawa had himself a great round as he shot 6-under on the day and took over sole possession of 2nd place at 9-under.

Standing alone in 3rd at the moment is Jordan Spieth, who finished 3-under for the day and is 8-under for the tournament.

Then, a three-way tie for 4th as Dylan Frittelli, Dustin Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler are all knotted at 7-under.

Round 3 of The Open gets underway Saturday morning around roughly 4:00 AM Eastern time.