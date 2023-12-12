BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Oneonta Boys Basketball team beat Chenango Valley on Tuesday night 78-61.
Brady Carr (Oneonta) and Jordan Benowski (Chenango Valley) each led their teams with 29 points.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
