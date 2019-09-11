Olivia McKnight named America East Rookie of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. – A Golden Bear alum is continuing to make a major impact in college.

Olivia McKnight of the Binghamton University women’s soccer team was named the America East Rookie of the Week for the second time in as many weeks.

McKnight scored a pair of goals in a win at American last Friday, with the Bearcats going 1-1 during the week.

Liv is averaging just under 86 minutes a game and currently leads the conference in goals and points with 4 and 10 respectively.

You can catch McKnight and the Bearcats back in action this Thursday down at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

B.U. hosts Wagner at 7:00 pm.