Oklahoma, Texas leaving Big 12 Conference

On Monday, two Big 12 powerhouse programs officially announced that they will be leaving the conference.

Both Oklahoma and Texas informed the Big 12 that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights, which is set to expire in 2025.

According to ESPN, both schools are planning on informing the SEC that they want to join that conference.

They will then need 11 of the 14 SEC presidents and chancellors to agree and send an invitation to both schools.

ESPN also said that the possibility remains that both schools will pay the 75-80 million dollar penalty for leaving early, while also giving an 18-months notice to the Big 12 of their planned departure.