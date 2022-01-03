Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners.

The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who played for then-head coach Lincoln Riley posted his intentions on social media.

Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley.

“I think we all come to college to find our path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a plan, but will all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams tweeted.

Williams passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season.

Williams led the Sooners to a victory last week against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

To be recruited and contacted by other schools within NCAA rules, Williams had to enter his name into the transfer portal, but that doesn’t mean he definitely is transferring.

“Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process,” Williams said.

Venables and Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement saying they would “continue to be engaged” with Williams.

“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here,” they said.

