OFA gets by Maine-Endwell 37-20

OWEGO, N.Y. – At OFA Stadium, Owego rocking pink jerseys in support of Traci’s Hope, raising money for breast cancer research.

Maine-Endwell also showing their support with pink socks and sleeves.

Opening drive of the game.

Michael Mancini on the pitch to Ryan Brozovic.

He can’t handle it and it’s quickly recovered by Owego’s Ben Miller.

Then, just a few plays later, Nick Waslyn on the QB keeper.

Breaks a couple of arm tackles and powers his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

Indians out to a 7-0 lead.

Then, how about this.

Very next play from scrimmage for M-E.

Mancini keeps it and the ball is stripped from his arm by Miller.

It’s again recovered by Owego, this time by Gio Fabi.

Indians down at the Spartans 6 here when little bro finds big bro for the score.

Nick Waslyn to Michael Waslyn, who drags a defender into the end zone with him.

14-0 Owego.

M-E would eventually get the offense going.

But, Owego would keep the pedal to the metal and go on to win this one, 37-20.