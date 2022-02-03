BINGHAMTON, NY – Some high school news for you tonight as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association held it’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday, and there’s a big change coming for a few sports.

The Executive Committee approved the establishment of criteria that would add a sixth classification for sports across the state that have 501 or more competing teams.

In this case, that would mean the sports of baseball, softball, both boys and girls basketball, as well as boys and girls soccer would be eligible to add a sixth class, pending approval from each sport’s committee.

With so many teams in those sports throughout Section IV, it will be interesting to see which schools end up in which class.

Based on the size of schools in our area, I’d be surprised if any of them qualify for the new Class Triple-A.

If this is all approved, the new class will be added for the 2023-24 school year.