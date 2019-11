Here’s a look at tomorrow’s schedule in state football action.

All three games featuring Section IV against Section III, taking place back at Dick Hoover Stadium.

Kicking off at noon, a Class C regional battle between #1 Susquehanna Valley and #4 Lowville.

That’s followed at 3:00 pm by the Class B regional game, featuring another #1 in Chenango Forks taking on #4 Solvay.

And the day wraps up with the 6:00 pm game.

#11 Corning faces #17 Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class Double-A regional.