NYSPHSAA Football Class D Regionals: Tioga Tigers trample Dolgeville Blue Devils 50-12

VESTAL, NY – Starting in Class D where the top-ranked Tioga Tigers took on #5 Dolgeville.

And almost right away you had a feeling about how this one would go.

At their own 43, Tioga’s Emmett Wood takes the pitch outside, and that is a 56-yard house call on their first possession of the game. T

igers strike first, 7-0 Tioga.

But, Dolgeville not going silently into the snowy night.

Gregory Gonyea looking deep down field for Kamryn Comstock.

Great grab as he takes it in for a 43-yard catch and score. 7-6 after the missed extra point.

From there though, this one was all Tioga.

Caden Bellis showing he can sling it too.

Connects with Valentino Rossi down the far sideline. A 44-yard score. 13-6 Tioga.

Next Tigers drive, right on the doorstep.

The give is to Isaac Peterson. Another one. 19-6 Tioga.

Surprisingly enough, Emmett Wood had a really big game.

This one is going to go for 73 yards to put the game out of reach for Tioga.

Wood had four touchdowns in this one.

Tioga takes care of business in a big way as they roll to a 50-12 win over Dolgeville.

After the win, Tigers Head Coach Nick Aiello talked about what he saw from his team tonight.

“They’re just hungry. I’ve got a group of seniors leading the way right now that are right where they want to be. They set the tone week in and week out. They’ve been doing that all season long. They’ve put themselves in position to be in a state semifinal game with a chance of punching that ticket. So, it’s time to get after it,” he says.

Next up, Tioga will take on Oakfield-Alabama/Elba of Section V in the state semifinals.

That will be next Friday at 3 PM at Cicero-North Syracuse.