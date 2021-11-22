NYSPHSAA Football Class C Regionals: Chenango Forks Blue Devils take down the Skaneateles Lakers 41-28

VESTAL, NY – Class C Regional game between #4 Chenango Forks and #2 Skaneateles.

Lakers starting with the ball.

But, they quickly give it to Forks as it’s picked off by Finn Stark.

Blue Devils take over at the Lakers’ 25.

Same drive, ball at the Laker 1, and get used to hearing this guy’s name.

Dubbs Haqq able to extend and get over the goal line. Blue Devils go up 7-0.

Later, 14-7 Forks after a Lakers touchdown.

But, an answer in the form of Haqq.

A 40-yard rushing score.

21-7 Forks late in the first half.

The Blue Devils would continue to pull away.

He ran all over the Lakers for five touchdowns as Forks wins it, 41-28 to advance to the state semifinals next week.

After the win, head coach Dave Hogan was quick to pass around credit to all the units that helped Forks get the win.

“Just a total team effort. So many good things. Our offensive line blocked fantastic today. Good hard runs and stuff. Our defensive front did great with lots of knockdowns and stuff. We already knew they were going to score some points because they have such an explosive offense. But, overall, we couldn’t be prouder,” Hogan said.

With the win, Forks is on to the state semis this coming weekend when they will take on East Rochester-Gananda.

The Blue Devils and Bombers will kick off Saturday at noon at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.