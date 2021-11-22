NYSPHSAA Football Class B Regionals: M-E Spartans eliminate the Homer Trojans 48-22

VESTAL, NY – Game two on Saturday was the Class B regional match-up between #3 Maine-Endwell and #1 Homer.

2nd quarter and we’re scoreless until M-E’s Aidan McHugh takes that pitch 18 yards to the house.

Spartans strike first as they go up 6-0.

Homer with the response though as the Trojans would take the lead 8-6.

However, that would be the only time they led in this one.

Two plays into the next drive, a pitch out to Donnie Hamer, who bursts up field and scores from 45 yards out. 12-8 Spartans.

Still in the 2nd, Michael Manicini looking down field and drops a dime into the arms of Hamer and he’s gone.

A 65-yard catch-and-score. M-E pulling away.

Maine-Endwell goes on to win, 48-22.

Afterwards, head coach Matt Gallagher broke down what he saw from his team in this one.

“I just saw a bunch of kids that wanted to go out and play some football. You know, the hard work that they’ve done all year round has paid off. As I said in the huddle, it was a great team effort. Our defense swarmed to the ball very nicely. When we got on the offensive side of the ball, some of our speed kind of took over. Our guys did a great job up front as well. So, we’re excited,” he says.

M-E is on to the Class B state semifinals where they will face Western New York Maritime.

The Spartans and Falcons kick off Saturday at 3 PM at C-NS.