NYSPHSAA Football Class A Regionals: Christian Brothers Academy blanks the Union-Endicott Tigers 42-0

VESTAL, NY – The Union-Endicott Tigers, ranked 18th, took on #20 Christian Brothers Academy in the Class A regionals.

Early on, punt for the Tigers.

But, the return is muffed and recovered by U-E’s Talan McVannan at the CBA 21.

But, Max Sementelli tries to force one into the end zone to Mekai Lindsey. Syair Torrence sniffs it out though and comes up with the pick to end the short drive.

Later in the 1st, ball at the 3.

Wildcat formation for CBA and Dan Anderson is going to take the snap and get the score.

Brothers go up 7-0.

The Brothers ran all over the Tigers, while U-E offense couldn’t get the ball moving at all.

Union-Endicott’s season comes to an end at the hands of CBA, 42-0.

The Tigers finish the year 7-3.

CBA advances to next Friday’s semifinal round to face Jamestown.

