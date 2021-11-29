NYSPHSAA Class C Semifinals: C.F. Blue Devils dismantle the East Rochester-Gananda Bombers 39-18

CICERO, NY – The day began with the Class C semifinal. #2 Chenango Forks taking on #3 East Rochester-Gananda.

Opening quarter. Last week, Dubbs Haqq dominated the regionals.

This time, it was Zander Arnold’s turn.

He scores from 2 yards out. 6-0 Forks.

Still in the 1st, the give is to Arnold again, and the senior powers his way into the end zone for the 2nd time.

They’d go for 2 and get it. 14-0 Blue Devils.

ER-G looking to get moving on offense.

But, Carter Lathrop’s pass is going to be intercepted by, who else, two-oh.

Ensuing drive, and Arnold says who’s the football head now?

He punches in his 3rd TD of the game, all Forks as they go up 21-0.

The Bombers would make this a game, getting it to within 9.

But, Arnold with one more to give them a little breathing room.

And the defense clamped down from there.

Chenango Forks is heading back to the dome for the 2nd-straight season with a 39-18 win.

After an impressive showing by the offense, Arnold gave credit for his outing to the often unsung heroes.

“Man, I just got to thank my upfront linemen. They always work hard in practice. They always do what they’ve got to do. They always get things done. So, I’ve got to thank my linemen for that one,” says RB/DB Zander Arnold.

So, that brings us to Friday evening and what should be a stellar championship bout between #2 Forks and #1 Schuylerville, who thrashed Dobbs Ferry, 52-14.

Kick-off from the Carrier Dome for that one will be Friday at 6 PM.