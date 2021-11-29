NYSPHSAA Class B Semifinals: M-E Spartans tame the Western New York Maritime Falcons 41-8

CICERO, NY – #1 Maine-Endwell looked to clinch their spot in the Class B championship as they took on #2 Western New York Maritime.

Late 1st. Michael Mancini with great vision as he weaves his way through the Falcons defense and takes it for a 41-yard house call.

Spartans strike 1st and lead 7-0.

Early 2nd now. Mancini gives it up to Ethan Sadler, and the junior takes it right up the gut for a 20-yard score.

14-0 M-E.

Maritime offense looking to get into a groove.

But, Donnie Hamer says enough of that nonsense.

Picks off the pass and gets the Spartans offense the ball back before the half.

Very next play, Mancini on the keeper again and how’s that for insurance.

Mancini scampers 78 yards for the touchdown.

Spartans take a 21-0 lead into the locker room.

And they’d start with the football.

But, Mancini making sure his offense gets a little extra rest as he’s going to take the 2nd half kick off back for a score. What a game for #14.

Mancini propels M-E to a 41-8 win and a trip to the Carrier Dome for the 1st time since 2014.

After his outstanding performance, Mancini said the win was a result of a nearly-perfectly executed game plan.

“We had a great game against Homer. This week’s preparation was just stay mentally ready, fix the things that we didn’t do well against Homer. Fumbles, we had a couple this game. So, we’re going to have to go back and focus on keeping a hold of the ball. But, I think this week was just, honestly, doing what we did last week. Staying mentally ready, and going out there and sticking our noses in the ground,” he said.

Everyone wants to be like Mike after that game.

Mancini rushed for multiple touchdowns, threw for another, returned a kick off for a score, and was about 15 yards away from a pick 6.

Mancini and the Spartans are looking for a repeat performance at noon Saturday when they take on Pleasantville in the Class B championship.