NYSPHSAA Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments
Remaining Section IV Teams
Boys Basketball (#) – Opponent’s Section
Class B
Seton Catholic Central vs Friends Academy (8) – 3/19 at 12:30 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls
Winner Advances to finals on 3/20 at 3 PM, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
Class C
Newfield vs Pierson (11) – 3/18 at 1 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls
Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 7 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls
Class D
South Kortright vs Heuvelton (10) – 3/18 at 9:30 AM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls
Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 5:15 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls
Girls Basketball (#) – Opponent’s Section
Class AA
Corning vs Bishop Kearney (5) – 3/18 at 1:30 PM, Hudson Valley Community College
Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 7 PM, Hudson Valley Community College
Class C
Newark Valley vs Duanesburg (2) – 3/19 at 10:45 AM, Hudson Valley Community College
Winner advances to finals on 3/20 at 10 AM, Hudson Valley Community College
Class D
Franklin vs Sherman (6) – 3/18 at 6:15 PM, Hudson Valley Community College
Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 8:45 PM, Hudson Valley Community College