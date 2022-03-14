NYSPHSAA Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments

Remaining Section IV Teams

Boys Basketball (#) – Opponent’s Section

Class B

Seton Catholic Central vs Friends Academy (8) – 3/19 at 12:30 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls

Winner Advances to finals on 3/20 at 3 PM, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

Class C

Newfield vs Pierson (11) – 3/18 at 1 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls

Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 7 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls

Class D

South Kortright vs Heuvelton (10) – 3/18 at 9:30 AM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls

Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 5:15 PM, Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls

Girls Basketball (#) – Opponent’s Section

Class AA

Corning vs Bishop Kearney (5) – 3/18 at 1:30 PM, Hudson Valley Community College

Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 7 PM, Hudson Valley Community College

Class C

Newark Valley vs Duanesburg (2) – 3/19 at 10:45 AM, Hudson Valley Community College

Winner advances to finals on 3/20 at 10 AM, Hudson Valley Community College

Class D

Franklin vs Sherman (6) – 3/18 at 6:15 PM, Hudson Valley Community College

Winner advances to finals on 3/19 at 8:45 PM, Hudson Valley Community College